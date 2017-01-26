Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
India market: China smartphone vendors account for 46% market share in 4Q16, says Counterpoint
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Smartphones shipped by China-based vendors accounted for 46% of smartphones sold in India in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from 14% a year earlier, according to data compiled by Counterpoint.

China-based brands, including Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Technology and Lenovo continued to grow at the expense of Samsung Electronics and local India brands. Factors including strong marketing and channel push, as well as better access to component supplies were credited for the robust growth enjoyed by China-based brands.

Vivo led China-based brands to capture a 10% share of India's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2016, followed by Xiaomi 9%, Lenovo (Motorola) 9% and Oppo 8%.

Mobile phone shipments in India declined 17% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2016. But smartphone shipments in the market grew a healthy 18% on year in 2016 during which global smartphone market grew by a modest 3%, said the market research firm.

Apple shipped a total of 2.5 million iPhone devices in India in 2016, with one-third of its total shipments coming alone from the record fourth-quarter sales, Counterpoint noted.

