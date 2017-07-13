India market: Reliance launches 4G enterprise VPN solution

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 July 2017]

Reliance Communications, India's fully-integrated telecommunications service provider, has announced the launch of Branch Connect - the country's first 4G enterprise virtual private network (VPN) solution - designed to help businesses extend their corporate network.

Launched by Reliance's India Enterprise Business Services unit, Branch Connect offers secure high-performance wireless connectivity in the last mile for enterprises to connect their sites - be they branch offices, warehouses or partner offices - to the corporate private network. Branch Connect' offers secure and high-performance enterprise-grade connectivity over Reliance's next-generation 4G LTE network, according to the company.

"We are delighted to unveil this innovative solution that makes enterprise-grade private connectivity ubiquitous in India," said Bill Barney, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications, and CEO of Global Cloud Xchange, as cited in a cmpany press release. "India Inc is on a steep growth curve. As enterprises extend into under-served urban areas and the hinterland, the need for reliable, fast and secure connectivity comes to the fore. Reliance Branch Connect addresses these needs squarely and effectively."