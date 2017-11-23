IT spending in India to reach US$87.1 billion in 2018, says Gartner

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 November 2017]

India IT spending is projected to total US$87.1 billion in 2018, an increase of 9.2% from 2017 estimated spending of US$79.7 billion, according to Gartner.

Enterprise software and IT services continue to exhibit strong growth, with devices segment continuing to drive the majority of overall IT spending in India, said Gartner. Software spending is projected to grow 17.9% in 2017, and it will grow another 15.3% in 2018 to reach US$5.7 billion. IT services spending is on pace to grow 15.7% in 2017 to reach US$12.6 billion, and increase 13.8% in 2018 to reach US$14.3 billion.

The devices segment is expected to register an increase of 23.2% in 2017 and 13% in 2018. Increased average selling prices (ASPs) for premium phones in mature markets, partially due to the introduction of the iPhone 8 and X, along with an underlying demand for PCs from businesses replacing their machines with Windows 10 PCs is driving the growth in this segment.

"The IT buying landscape is changing. Digital business transformation is creating connected platforms and new industry revenue streams," said Ganesh Ramamoorthy, managing vice president at Gartner India. "Organizations that are not creating new digital business models, or new ways to engage constituents or customers, are falling behind. Those vendors that do not move more quickly than their clients, will be left behind."

"Digital disruptors are emerging in all industries. We have seen this in books, clothing, and now it's happening in other industries such as traditional grocery markets and consumer durables as well," said Ramamoorthy. "Indian CIOs must therefore urgently embrace digital transformation. They must build the momentum to scale and create value by amplifying the power of their people, their organization culture, and their technology platform to deliver breakthrough value."