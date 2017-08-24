Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip powers Samsung Galaxy Note8

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Qualcomm has announced that its premium mobile platform is powering Samsung's latest flagship smartphone for select regions. The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, which is one of the first commercial SoC manufactured using 10nm FinFET technology.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC integrates the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem supporting Gigabit LTE speeds and also features the latest generation of Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, which delivers up to 25% faster graphics rendering compared to Adreno 530, while allowing users to enjoy a 360-degree immersive visual capture experience. The Snapdragon 835 also features the Qualcomm Mobile Security platform with enhanced security for biometrics and device attestation, which can be experienced in the Galaxy Note8, Qualcomm said.

The Snapdragon X16 LTE modem fully integrated into the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform supports Gigabit LTE speeds and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The Galaxy Note8 features Qualcomm Signal Boost, the adaptive antenna tuning technology for carrier aggregation, designed to deliver a more consistent voice and data experience, indoors and outdoors. An advanced RF front-end, which includes Qualcomm' envelope tracker, aperture tuners, BAW filter, extractor, low-noise amplifiers, impedance tuner and diversity receive modules, enhances the signal performance, power efficiency and thermal performance of the Galaxy Note8.

The Galaxy Note8 also takes advantage of the integrated Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP's dual 14-bit image signal processing working in conjunction with the integrated Qualcomm Hexagon DSP that uses technology to accelerate the Galaxy Note8's enhanced imaging experiences. HDR photo capture and HDR video recording are enabled by zzHDR image sensors, supported by Qualcomm Technologies' low-power HVX technology. The Galaxy Note8 also features a high-resolution dual-camera system to deliver a smooth zoom experience between the Galaxy Note8's two cameras.

Besides, audio performance on the Samsung Galaxy Note8 is greatly improved over previous generations with the inclusion of the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec (WCD9341) and Qualcomm aptX HD, Qualcomm indicated.

"The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is the result of a continued collaboration with Samsung to ensure its customers have access to the most advanced mobile experiences available today," said Alex Katouzian, senior VP and GM of mobile for Qualcomm. "Featuring superior biometric security, Gigabit LTE speeds, immersive multimedia, incredible photography and powerful compute performance, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 powered by the Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform is designed to support all of the mobile experiences users need and demand today."

"We are excited to continue our long history of collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, and are happy to select the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform to power the Samsung Galaxy Note8," said TM Roh, executive VP, head of R&D of hardware for Samsung Electronics.