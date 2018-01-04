Mobile + telecom
Samsung launches Galaxy A8, A8+ in Taiwan
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Thursday 4 January 2018

Samsung Electronics has launched its 5.6-inch Galaxy A8 and 6-inch Galaxy A8+ in the Taiwan market with the availability to begin on January 15 at recommended retail prices of NT$14,990 (US$500) and NT$17,990 respectively.

With the availability of the two models, the vendor aims to ramp up its share in the local mid-tier smartphone market to 30%, up from 25% currently, according to Randy Lee, deputy general manager of mobile communications business unit, Samsung Taiwan.

The two models both feature an all-screen Super AMOLED FHD display and a dual-lens front camera, supporting mobile payment and Gear VR. The major difference is that the Galaxy A8 comes with 4GB RAM/32 GB ROM, and the Galaxy A8+ with 6GB RAM/64GB ROM.

