Auras enjoys orders from servers, graphics cards and smartphones in 2017, says report

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Taiwan-based cooling module maker Auras is expected to enjoy a strong second half thanks to new orders for server-related products, increasing demand for graphics card cooling modules and heat-pipe orders from Samsung Electronics for its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, according to a Chinese-language Central News Agency (CNA) report.

Auras is expected to supply 70-80% of the overall heat-pipe orders for the Galaxy Note 8, and some market watchers expect more smartphone brand vendors to begin adopting heat-pipes or heat sinks for their devices in 2018 when 5G network start commercial operations, the paper noted.

Auras also saw increased graphics card cooling module shipments because of the recent cryptocurrency mining trend, which strongly boosted demand for graphics cards. Intel's next-generation Purley platform, which is set to be released in the fourth quarter, is also expected to boost Auras' server-related product shipments.

Auras has also been aggressively pushing liquid cooling solutions and has landed orders from several first-tier artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters. These orders are expected to start contributing revenues in the fourth quarter.

Auras entered into the supply chain of BYD's EV products in 2016 and started supplying cooling modules for the EV batteries at the end of 2016. With BYD planning to release more EVs in 2017, Auras' orders are expected to rise. Auras also has a partnership with a US-based chipmaker to develop cooling modules for central management computers, the paper added.