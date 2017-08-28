Taipei, Monday, August 28, 2017 16:29 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Semi obtains GPP diode orders from major China smartphone vendors
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor with its GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers has entered the supply chain of major China-based smartphone vendors including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, according to industry sources.

Lite-On Semi will likely build additional production capacity in October to meet growing demand for GPP diodes, said the sources, adding that the current capacity is already tight.

Market watchers expect Lite-On Semi to post revenue growth of 5-10% sequentially in the third quarter.

Lite-On Semi president David Lee was quoted in previous reports saying the company had seen orders of GPP bridge rectifiers ramp up 50-60% substantially in the second quarter, with capacity utilization rate of the product line running at 90%.

In addition, On-Bright Electronics, the IC design subsidiary of Lite-On Semi, is seeing robust demand for power management ICs and fast wireless charging chips for smartphones in the third quarter, according to market sources. On-Bright is expected to enjoy revenue growth of 10-15% sequentially in the third quarter.

On-Bright saw its July revenues climb to a record high of NT$396 million. The company's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 increased 58.3% sequentially and 5.7% on year to NT$1.03 billion, also a record high.

Lite-On Semi reported consolidated revenues increased 27% sequentially to about NT$2.9 billion (US$95 million) in the second quarter, while gross margin climbed 3.5pp on quarter to 29%. The company generated EPS of NT$0.57 in the second quarter, and EPS for the first half of 2017 reached NT$0.87 compared with NT$0.57 during the same period a year earlier.

Lite-On Semi, along with subsidiary On-Bright, will post a strong 3Q17

Lite-On Semi and its subsidiary On-Bright are set to post strong 3Q17 results.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

