Robust GPP diode shipments to boost Lite-On Semi revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has landed GPP (glass passivated package) diode orders from China-based smartphone vendors such as Oppo and Vivo, according to industry sources. The Taiwan-based company is also looking to obtain new orders of GPP diodes from another China-based smartphone company and a US vendor later in 2017, said the sources.

Robust GPP diode shipments are set to start buoying Lite-On Semi's revenue performance in the second quarter of 2017, the sources indicated.

In other news, Lite-On Semi's board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$1.20 cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company generated NT$1.40 in EPS. The proposal will be discussed and brought to a vote at the company's general shareholders meeting on June 16.

Lite-On Semi reported consolidated revenues for 2016 increased 11% on year to NT$10.49 billion, while gross margin climbed 4pp to 27% and operating margin surged 6pp to 10%.

Lite-On Semi closed at NT$28.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 27, down NT$0.95 or 3.2%.