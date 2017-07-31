Demand for high-speed transmissions surges

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Emerging applications arising from IoT, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) are demanding high-speed transmissions, while high-speed interfaces such as USB, PCI Express (PCIe) and DisplayPort (DP) continue to upgrade. Taiwan-based suppliers engaged in the development of high-speed transmission chips are expected to grow their shipments substantially starting the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

With the adoption of USB Type-C interface looking to increase among smartphones, particularly those from China-based vendors, related chip suppliers including ASMedia, Weltrend, On-Bright, Etron and Amazing Microelectronic are set to benefit, said the sources. The adoption of USB Type-C is also expected to rise among new notebook models in 2017.

Other interfaces including PCIe and DP have upgraded to provide higher data speeds, and have been supported by Taiwan-based chip suppliers engaged in the server industry supply chain, the sources indicated.

Memory device controller suppliers Silicon Motion Technology and Phison Electronics have both expanded their PCIe SSD offerings to include those for industrial, cloud and car electronics applications, the sources said. Shipments PCIe SSDs are expected to hike starting the second half of 2017.

Mixed-signal IC design house Parade Technologies' embedded DP (eDP) solution has reportedly been adopted by an international vendor for data center applications, the sources noted.

Unlike their larger international peers which focus on core solutions such as CPU, GPU and SoC chips, most Taiwan-based fabless IC firms specialize in PC peripherals and chips, and tend to cooperate with their international rivals. Such a scenario will remain unchanged in the era of IoT, cloud and AI, the sources said.