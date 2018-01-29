Lite-On Semi ramping up GPP bridge rectifier shipments

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, is expected to see multifold increases in its shipments of glass passivated package (GPP) bridge rectifiers for smartphone-use wireless charging devices in 2018, buoyed by orders from a US-based client, according to industry sources.

Lite-On Semi will also register a significant revenue growth in 2018 as the company has raised recently the prices of its discrete components by 5-10% on average due to the shortage of epi wafers, the sources noted.

The company is also expected to ramp up the capacity utilization rate of its 6-inch foundry fab to 75% in 2018 compared to 60-70% a year earlier amid brisk demand for MOSFET chips, said the sources, adding that Lite-On Semi has landed OEM MOSFET chip orders from China-based IC vendors.

Meanwhile, On-Bright Electronics, a power management (PWM) solution subsidiary of Lite-On Semi, will also see shipments of its USB-PD, TV and fast-charging chips expand significantly in 2018, said the sources.