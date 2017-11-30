On-Bright denies speculation about China listing

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Power management IC design specialist On-Bright Electronics has denied recent speculation that it was planning to shift listing from Taiwan's over-the-counter bourse to China's stock market.

Speculation circulated recently in Taiwan's analog IC market that On-Bright was mulling plans to separate from its parent company and list its shares on China's stock market.

On-Bright's PWM ICs have reportedly entered the supply chain of China's first-tier handset, TV and notebook vendors, and is already the supplier of fast-charging chips for China's top-5 smartphone vendors.

On-Bright, the IC design subsidiary of Lite-On Semiconductor, saw its October revenues hit a record high for the fourth consecutive month. On-Bright's cumulative 2017 revenues through October increased 12.9% from a year earlier to NT$3.37 billion (US$112.5 million).

On-Bright reported net profits of NT$274 million on revenues of NT$1.24 billion for the third quarter of 2017, with both results hitting record-high levels. EPS for the quarter came to NT$4.90.

Market watchers expect On-Bright to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. Looking forward, On-Bright's USB Type-C and PD chips and fast-charging solutions for handsets will be driving the company's revenue growth in 2018, according to the watchers.