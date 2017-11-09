Taipei, Friday, November 10, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Semi October revenues rise nearly 19% on year
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has reported consolidated revenues for October 2017 increased 18.6% on year and 5.2% sequentially to NT$1.05 billion (US$34.9 million).

Sales of Lite-On Semi's discrete components slipped 8% on month but grew 13% from a year earlier to NT$460 million in October 2017. The segment accounted for 46% of Lite-On Semi's total revenues for the month.

Rising sales generated by subsidiary On-Bright Electronics drove Lite-On Semi's overall IC products sales growth in October 2017, which registered slight sequential growth and a 27% on-year increase. The product segment accounted for 44% of Lite-On Semi's overall revenues for the month.

On-Bright saw its October revenues climb to a record high of NT$444 million. On-Bright's power management ICs have reportedly entered the supply chain of China's first-tier handset, TV and notebook vendors.

Lite-On Semi's consolidated revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 totaled NT$9.47 billion, rising 8.4% from a year earlier.

In other news, Lite-On Semi has begun small-volume shipments of glass passivated package (GPP) bridge rectifiers for Apple's AirPower wireless charging device, with shipments to significantly increase in 2018, according to industry sources.

Lite-On Semi responded saying it does not comment on customers or orders.

