Lite-On Semi reports EPS of NT$0.84 for 1H17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, saw its EPS for the second quarter of 2017 reach about the total for the first half of 2016. EPS for the first half of 2017 climbed to NT$0.87 (US$0.03) compared with NT$0.57 during the same period a year earlier.

Rising capacity utilization rates and a favorable product mix helped offset the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, Lite-On semi indicated. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 grew 3% on year to NT$5.19 billion, while gross margin improved 1pp to 27%.

For the second quarter, Lite-On Semi's revenues increased 27% sequentially while gross margin climbed 3.5pp on quarter to 29%. Operating margin rose to 12.4% in the second quarter from 7.6% in the first. The company generated EPS of NT$0.57 in the second quarter.

Sales of Lite-On Semi's discrete ICs, IC products, modular systems and foundry business all registered double-digit sequential growth in the second quarter, with IC product sales having the largest increase.

Lite-On Semi saw its July 2017 revenues climb to a 105-month high of NT$1.05 billion. Revenues for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$6.23 billion, rising 4.2% on year.

