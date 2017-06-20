Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Semi seeing GPP diode orders ramp up
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor has seen orders of GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers surge 50-60% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, according to company president David Lee. The maker of discrete and analog IC components expects its performance in the second quarter to substantially outperform that in the first.

Wireless charging is seeing growing adoption among smartphones, said Lee, adding that shipments of Lite-On Semi's GPP bridge rectifiers are set to enjoy a seasonal increase in the third quarter.

Capacity utilization rate of Lite-On Semi's GPP bridge rectifiers is currently running at 90%, Lee disclosed. The company has also enjoyed discrete component demand for protection components, industrial, and car electronics applications, Lee said.

Lite-On Semi is looking to expand its discrete business in China in 2018, Lee indicated. Sales of Lite-On Semi's discrete components in China are expected to increase 40% on year, Lee said.

In addition, Lee expressed optimism about Lite-On Semi's new trench Schottky product line which have been adopted for server applications. Sales of the product line are set to grow rapidly, according to Lee.

Utilization rate for Lite-On Semi's 6-inch foundry business has reached 70% and is expected to top 80% in 2018, Lee said.

Market watchers expect Lite-On Semi to enjoy double-digit revenue growth in 2017. The company is also expected to expand further its GPP diode market presence to 30%, according to the watchers.

Lite-On Semi has reportedly obtained GPP bridge rectifier orders from Huawei, Oppo and Vivo. The company has also entered the supply chain for the 2017 series of iPhone by providing GPP bridge rectifiers for the support of fast wireless charging, with shipments already underway, according to industry sources.

Lite-On Semi president

Lite-On Semi president David Lee
Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, June 2017

