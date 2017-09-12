Lite-On Semi posts record August revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has reported consolidated revenues for August 2017 increased 17% on year and nearly 3% sequentially to NT$1.07 billion (US$35.6 million).

Sales of Lite-On Semi's discrete components grew on month driven by a pick-up in demand for games consoles and PCs, while sales of its modular systems rose 1% sequentially and over 50% from a year ago in August. Modular systems have accounted for 10% of Lite-On Semi's overall revenues.

Meanwhile, sales of Lite-On Semi's bridge rectifiers and backend surface-mount technology (SMT) registered limited growth due to tight production capacity. The company has disclosed plans to expand capacity for bridge rectifiers and backend SMT in the fourth quarter to satisfy the rising demand.

Sales generated by On-Bright Electronics, the IC design subsidiary of Lite-On Semi, also drove Lite-On Semi's overall revenue growth in August. On-Bright has enjoyed strong demand for power management ICs and fast wireless charging chips for smartphones.

On-Bright posted revenues of NT$411 million in August 2017, up 20.8% on year and 3.8% sequentially. On-Bright's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$2.49 billion, rising 8% from a year earlier.