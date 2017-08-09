Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Semi July revenues increase
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has reported consolidated revenues for July 2017 increased 11.7% on year and 5.4% sequentially to US$1.05 billion (US$34.6 million).

Sales of Lite-On Semi's discrete components grew 1% on month and 8% on year to account for 45% of the company's total revenues in July 2017, while IC product sales increased 12% sequentially and 11% from a year earlier to account for 41% of company revenues. Meanwhile, sales of Lite-On Semi's modular systems and 6-inch IC foundry made up 10% and 3%, respectively, of the company's total revenues during the month.

Lite-On Semi's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$6.23 billion, rising 4.2% from a year earlier.

Market watchers expect Lite-On Semi to post revenue growth of 5-10% sequentially in the third quarter. In addition to rising operating sales, sales generated by On-Bright Electronics, the IC design subsidiary of Lite-On Semi, will drive Lite-On Semi's overall revenue growth during the quarter.

On-Bright, which specializes in power management chips, saw its July revenues climb to a record high of NT$396 million. On-Bright has enjoyed robust demand for fast wireless charging chips.

