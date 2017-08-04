China to face environmental problems from decommissioned PV modules in 20 years, says CRES

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

China has witnessed large-scale rollouts of PV power-generating stations and distributed PV systems, and consequently will face serious problems with environmental protection arising from decommissioning PV modules within 20 years, according to the China Renewable Energy Society (CRES).

The cumulative installation capacity of PV power stations and distributed systems established around China increased to 76GWp at the end of 2016, and an estimated 70GW of PV modules is scheduled to be scrapped or retired in 2034, CRES said. Retired and scraped PV modules in China will reach a total weight of 20 million tons in 2050, CRES noted.

According to statistics by the US Department of Energy, PV modules have service lives of 20-30 years, depending on the environment in which they are situated. For example, high temperature accelerates the aging of PV modules, and accumulation of snow and sand are likely to reduce performance.

Retired and scraped PV modules are hard to recycle because they contain lead, copper and aluminum frames, while the solar cells are crystalline silicon coated with plastic film, according to China-based media reports. Processes to dismantle used PV modules are electricity and labor intensive and may produce chemicals detrimental to the environment, the reports said. In addition, many large PV power-generating stations are set up in remote areas in northwestern and northern China but recycling factories are mostly located in eastern and southeastern China, resulting in high, long-distance transportation costs, the reports noted.

The PV industry in Europe has set up the PV Cycle Association, a non-profit member-based organization to collect and treat used PV modules, electric and electronic equipment, batteries and industrial waste. PV Cycle charges EUR200 (US$237) per metric ton to treat scrapped PV modules.

As PV installation in Taiwan is taking off, Taiwan will eventually face challenges in recycling old PV modules. So far, Taiwan has not yet drawn up regulations or proposed measures concerning the issue, but key questions that need to be asked are: Should PV module makers be made responsible for collecting retired PV modules? If so, are the module makers likely to remain in business for the average PV module's service life of 20 years in order to fulfill this responsibility? And where should the funding to cover the cost of recycling old PV modules come from?

Photo: Digitimes file photo