China July PV installation estimated at 10.5GWp

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

The PV power stations and distributed systems completed and on grid in China in July 2017 had an estimated total installation capacity of 10.5GWp, according to China Electricity Council (CEC).

The July total was unexpectedly high, for it was close to the peak level in June, the last month for eligibility for higher feed-in tariff rates set in 2016, industry sources noted. Feed-tariffs are lower after June 30.

The total installation for January-July 2017 stood at 35.0GWp.