China to phase out PV feed-in tariffs after 13th 5-year Plan, says CPIA

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China will phase out PV feed-in tariff rates after completing the 13th Five-year (2016-2020) National Development Plan, according to China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

Feed-in tariff rates for PV systems which generate electricity completely for own use will be the first to be be cut beginning 2021, as grid parity is expected to happen in 2020.

For PV systems with all generated electricity on grid, feed-in tariff rates for those in Category 1 areas will be canceled in 2022 and those for Category 2 and 3 areas will be canceled no later than 2026.

New PV installations totaled 53.0GWp in China in 2017, increasing over 50% on year to account for 47% of the global total of the year. Distributed PV system installations reached 19.434GWp in 2017, up 350% on year. As of the end of 2017, China's cumulative total installation reached 130GWp.

In 2017, China remained the world's largest PV market for three consecutive years. Its supply chain had a global market share of 48.5% for polysilicon, 86.6% for solar wafers, 68% for solar cells and 74.1% for PV modules, said CPIA.