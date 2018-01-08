China sets punitive measures for PV project delays

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has set rules for punishing firms that fail to fulfill the terms they promised when obtaining model PV power station projects from the government, according to industry sources.

For firms lagging behind the project completion schedule, feed-in tariffs will decrease 5% for every quarter of delay, the sources said, adding these firms and corresponding local governments cannot participate in future open-bid competition for model PV power stations.

The punishments are meant for firms and local governments taking part in the third-round competition for model PV power station projects, with total installation capacity of 6.5GWp for ordinary projects and 1.5GWp for technology-demonstration ones, the sources indicated.

China 3rd-round open-bid competition for model PV power stations Type Minimum power output of PV module Schedule Ordinary projects 295W for module of 60 mono-Si cells; 280W for 60 poly-Si cells Open-bid competition completes March 31, 2018; construction begins June 30; completion and on-grid by December 31, 2018. Technology-demonstration projects 310-335W for module 60 mono-Si cells; 295-320W for 60 poly-Si cells Open-bid competition completes April 30, 2018; construction begins March 31, 2019; completion and on-grid by June 30, 2019.

Source: NEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018