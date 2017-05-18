Global 1Q17 DRAM revenues rise 13.4%, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Sales in the global DRAM market surged 13.4% sequentially to US$14.13 billion in the first quarter of 2017, when PC DRAM contract prices rose 30%, according to DRAMeXchange. The revenues for the quarter were also a record high.

Global supply of DRAM has fallen short of demand severely since late 2016, said DRAMeXchange, adding that most PC OEMs started to negotiate first-quarter contracts in advance. Robust demand from PC OEMs resulted in an at least a 30% rise in the ASP of PC DRAM modules between the fourth quarter of 2016 and first-quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Server and mobile DRAM prices were also spurred by the rally in PC DRAM prices, DRAMeXchange observed. Prices for mobile DRAM products, for example, grew by nearly 10% on average in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter.

"From the supply side, additional DRAM manufacturing capacity will become available in this year’s second half at the earliest mainly to meet the demand related to shipments of new smartphones and PCs during that period," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange.

"As for this second quarter, the mobile DRAM market has cooled down temporarily, but the server DRAM market is still quite hot," Wu continued. "DRAMeXchange anticipates product prices will again go up significantly in both PC and server DRAM markets, with their respective average increases exceeding 10% from the first quarter.”

Samsung Electronics continued to lead the global DRAM market in the first quarter of 2017, with revenues rising 6.8% sequentially, while second-ranked SK Hynix' revenues grew by a larger 21.5% on quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Samsung held a 44.8% share of the market during the quarter followed by SK Hynix with a 28.7% share. Third-ranked Micron Technology saw its DRAM revenues increase 22.3% sequentially in the first quarter, and grabbed a 21% share of the global market, DRAMeXchange said.