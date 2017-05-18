Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
29°C
Global 1Q17 DRAM revenues rise 13.4%, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Sales in the global DRAM market surged 13.4% sequentially to US$14.13 billion in the first quarter of 2017, when PC DRAM contract prices rose 30%, according to DRAMeXchange. The revenues for the quarter were also a record high.

Global supply of DRAM has fallen short of demand severely since late 2016, said DRAMeXchange, adding that most PC OEMs started to negotiate first-quarter contracts in advance. Robust demand from PC OEMs resulted in an at least a 30% rise in the ASP of PC DRAM modules between the fourth quarter of 2016 and first-quarter of 2017, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Server and mobile DRAM prices were also spurred by the rally in PC DRAM prices, DRAMeXchange observed. Prices for mobile DRAM products, for example, grew by nearly 10% on average in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter.

"From the supply side, additional DRAM manufacturing capacity will become available in this year’s second half at the earliest mainly to meet the demand related to shipments of new smartphones and PCs during that period," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange.

"As for this second quarter, the mobile DRAM market has cooled down temporarily, but the server DRAM market is still quite hot," Wu continued. "DRAMeXchange anticipates product prices will again go up significantly in both PC and server DRAM markets, with their respective average increases exceeding 10% from the first quarter.”

Samsung Electronics continued to lead the global DRAM market in the first quarter of 2017, with revenues rising 6.8% sequentially, while second-ranked SK Hynix' revenues grew by a larger 21.5% on quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Samsung held a 44.8% share of the market during the quarter followed by SK Hynix with a 28.7% share. Third-ranked Micron Technology saw its DRAM revenues increase 22.3% sequentially in the first quarter, and grabbed a 21% share of the global market, DRAMeXchange said.

Innodisk
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link