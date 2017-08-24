Global mobile DRAM revenues increase 14.8% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Global sales of mobile DRAM memory grew 14.8% sequentially to US$6.21 billion in the second quarter of 2017, according to DRAMeXchange. The industry is expected to post another sequential revenue growth in the third quarter.

Smartphone brands experienced a disappointing first quarter, and therefore lowered their shipment targets for 2017. However, smartphone demand started to pick up in the second quarter prompting them to replenish inventory, DRAMeXchange said.

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology outperformed among the top-5 mobile DRAM suppliers in terms of revenue growth during the second quarter, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Samsung saw its mobile DRAM revenues surge 20.7% sequentially to US$3.82 billion in the second quarter, DRAMeXchange said. The industry leader took a 61.5% share of the market compared with 58.4% in the prior quarter.

SK Hynix took second place with a 21.7% market share in the second quarter, with revenues growing only 4.3% sequentially to US$1.35 billion. SK Hynix' eMCP and discrete product shipments were constrained by the company's limited NAND flash output, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Third-ranked Micron grabbed a nearly 15% market share in the second quarter, with revenues rising 11.6% sequentially to US$925 million. A temporary shutdown of Fab-2 (N2) owned by its subsidiary Micron Technology Taiwan, which affected 50,000 wafers, will have impact on Micron's overall mobile DRAM production in the second half of 2017, DRAMeXchange noted.

"Top three DRAM suppliers will see further increases in profits during third quarter as the recovery of the smartphone market leads to an uptick in contract prices," DRAMeXchange said.