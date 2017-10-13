Mobile DRAM prices to rise 10-15% in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 October 2017]

Average prices for mobile (LPDDR) DRAM products are expected to rise 10-15% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to DRAMeXchange. Major suppliers have intentionally raised mobile DRAM prices to narrow the price gap between mobile DRAMs and other DRAM products, while mobile DRAM demand is picking up on seasonal demand for smartphones.

Prices for PC DRAM chips, for example, have been higher than those for mobile DRAMs since the beginning of 2017. Such situation is expected to end in the fourth quarter due to an anticipated rise in mobile DRAM prices, DRAMeXchange indicated. Mobile DRAMs will see the largest sequential price increase among all other DRAM types in the fourth quarter, DRAMeXchange said.

The overall supply of DRAM memory will remain tight during most of 2018, as major suppliers have no plans to undertake large-scale capacity expansion projects, DRAMeXchange noted. The suppliers will increase their output mainly through process technology transitions or production optimization at their existing fabs.

DRAM contract prices are unlikely to fall in the first quarter of 2018 despite seasonality, but the chip shortage may ease slightly, DRAMeXchange said.

In addition, demand for server applications has been rising gradually as tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft build new data centers, DRAMeXchange identified. The availability of Intel's Purley platform is also expected to make a significant contribution to the overall server demand. Hence, there is a strong possibility that DRAM suppliers will allocate more of their available capacities for the production of server DRAM products in 2018, DRAMeXchange said. This may in turn affect mobile DRAM shipments and prices next year.