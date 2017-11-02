DRAMeXchange predicts higher DRAM bit growth in 2018

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 November 2017]

With Samsung looking to expand production capacity, the global bit growth of DRAM in 2018 is projected to reach 22.5% compared with 19.5% in 2017, according to DRAMeXchange.

DRAMeXchange indicated that over the last two years, chipmakers' limited production capacity growth and technology transition challenges have decelerated the overall DRAM industry supply bit growth. DRAM contract market prices began to rise in the second half of 2016, driven particularly by a seasonal pick-up in end-market demand. The supply of DRAM memory has also been tight since 2017.

The average contract price of mainstream 4GB DDR4 PC DRAM modules, for example, has soared from US$13 at the end of second-quarter 2016 to US$30.5 in the fourth quarter of 2017, said DRAMeXchange research director Avril Wu. "This represents an increase of 130% over six consecutive quarters."

With various media outlets reporting that Samsung is considering expanding its production capacity to extend its DRAM market lead and raise barriers to entry, the tight supply of DRAM memory is expected to ease "sooner than originally anticipated," DRAMeXchange noted.

Samsung reportedly plans to allocate more of the available capacity at its new fabrication line in Pyeongtae for the production of DRAM memory, and add more DRAM capacity to its Line 17 fab in Hwaseong. DRAM production at Samsung's Pyeongtaek facility may be wholly on the 18nm process, DRAMeXchange indicated. As for Line 17, there is still room for further capacity expansion, DRAMeXchange added.

Samsung will be able to expand its monthly DRAM output for 2018 by 80,000-100,000 wafers, and increase its total DRAM production capacity from 390,000 wafers monthly at the end of 2017 to nearly 500,000 units by the end of 2018, DRAMeXchange said.

SK Hynix and Micron Technology will also be encouraged to expand their production capacities to maintain market share, DRAMeXchange believes.

SK Hynix is transitioning to a more-advanced 18nm node and has plans to build its second fab in Wuxi, China in 2018. As for Micron, the company may be preparing to expand production capacity and upgrade its manufacturing technology with sufficient working capital given by a recent rally in the company's stock price, DRAMeXchange said.

China's memory industry continues to take shape and is expected to enter its formative stage of development in 2018, DRAMeXchange said. However, with its larger international peers particularly Samsung looking to expand their production capacities and implement aggressive pricing strategies, China-based memory startups will be encountering challenges in achieving their scheduled technology development and capacity buildups, DRAMeXchange noted.