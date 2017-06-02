Global 1Q17 mobile DRAM revenues drop slightly, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 2 June 2017]

Global sales of mobile DRAM dropped by a slight 1.7% sequentially to US$5.41 billion in the first quarter of 2017, according to DRAMeXchange. Despite a seasonal slowdown in demand for smartphones, contract prices for mobile DRAM have been rising.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their mobile DRAM revenues decrease 6.3% and 2.8%, respectively, on quarter in the first quarter of 2017. Despite the revenue drops, their combined share of the global mobile DRAM market remained above 80% during the quarter, DRAMeXchange said.

Weaker-than-expected demand from China-based smartphone vendors such as Oppo and Vivo led to Samsung's mobile DRAM revenue decrease in the first quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Samsung also experienced some issues with its technology migration.

SK Hynix has been striving to improve its 21nm production yield rate and the process output share, which DRAMeXchange regarded as the key for the company to expand its presence in the LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X product segment and overall mobile DRAM revenues for 2017.

Third-ranked Micron Technology's mobile DRAM revenues increased 22.3% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, driven by rising contract prices for the memory as well as strong demand from its major clients such as Apple and Huawei, DRAMeXchange indicated.

Mobile DRAM demand for smartphones is set to pick up in the second quarter as the peak season approaches. Meanwhile, contract prices for mobile DRAM will continue growth but at a more moderate pace, DRAMeXchange noted.

As the technology leader in the mobile DRAM market, Samsung launched 18nm products and started to scale back production on its older 20nm process in the first quarter, DRAMeXchange said. Over 50% of Samsung’s mobile DRAM bit output will come from its newer 18nm process, DRAMeXchange predicted.

In addition, DRAMeXchange estimated the average DRAM content in smartphones will increase more than 30% in 2017. Though smartphone vendors intend to raise the memory content of their devices, their demand for mobile DRAM products is being constrained by rising contract chip prices.