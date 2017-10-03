Ways to explore Indonesia ICT market: Q&A with Aptiknas chairman Franky Christian

Judy Lin, Jakarta; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

When making forays into the Indonesia market for ICT products, Taiwan makers would curiously ask where their business opportunities are after finding that the smartphone market is getting matured and smart city and IoT (Internet of Things) applications are just beginning there. They would also wonder what roles industrial associations can play in promoting smart city and IoT technologies.

To explore the answers, Digitimes recently interviewed Franky Christian, chairman of the Asosiasi Pengusaha TIK Nasional (Aptiknas, or Indonesia ICT Business Association in English), who shed light on Indonesia government policies and market trends that Taiwan enterprises must understand if they want to effectively tap business opportunities in Indonesia.

Q: Indonesia is just beginning to explore smart city solutions and your association is transforming itself from hardware to software services promotion. How do you help member firms transform into service providers?

A: We are taking an open attitude and welcome all new technologies and products, and all our member firms will be kept informed of whatever new technologies and products available. When visiting Taiwan in the past, we found that hardware products supplied by Taiwan ICT makers were usually paired with both software systems and cloud applications, and our association is planning to move forward in this direction. Though we still focus on the hardware sector, we are beginning to add new software functions such as recognition, computing and analysis to our surveillance monitors.

Q: How can Taiwan ICT makers better cooperate with their Indonesian counterparts?

A: We hope Taiwan makers can set up factories in Indonesia or send engineers to permanently station in Indonesia. This is because ICT imports are subject to a surcharge of 2-3%, and customs inspection is also getting rigid, with the contents of every import container subject to examination. And if the same brand of product is available in two specifications, import permit for each specification is required and the application fee would reach US$1,500 for each permit. Accordingly, if the products can be manufactured in Indonesia, the overall cost will drop significantly. In the Indonesia market, the best-selling ICT products are medium-priced ones with good quality, instead of those with most powerful functions. For instance, the average selling price for an IP camera payable by Indonesian consumers is around US$40, compared to over US$100 for high-quality Japanese or Korean brands.

Q: Your association is promoting smart city solutions. Are the solutions mostly demanded by developers or other enterprises?

A: It's agents that demand the solutions the most, and sometimes, there are general consumers coming to us for assistance in this aspect.

Q: Besides surveillance systems, is there any other smart city application underway here?

A: Smart city applications start with the establishment of data centers and net operation centers, then the installation of CCTVs, and the third stage is the deployment of public Wi-Fi hot spot, with the development of apps for the fourth stage.

Q: Will the Indonesia government provide 2GHz frequency for IoT (Internet of Things) use? And will LPWAN (low power wide area network) be part of smart city solutions in Indonesia?

A: Whether the 2GHz frequency will be available for IoT application will not become clear until the end of this year. At the moment, few IoT devices are installed, but there must be market demand for such devices. Likewise, the applications of long-range LPWAN are rarely seen in Indonesia, but market demand exists. Universities in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bandung are all equipped with IoT devices for monitoring temperatures and air quality, but I don't know how the related data are transmitted to the cloud. Now in Indonesia, local governments have their own smart city programs to enforce. But the program in Jakarta still stays at the stage of using apps to relay administration policies to citizens, and more education is needed to teach citizens how to use smart water and electricity meters.

Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama adopted Qlue, a kind of social media app, as a management tool for city administration, allowing the public, city government officials and borough chiefs to download the app for use. Whenever residents voice complaints, the city government would ask officials or borough chiefs to respond to the complaints and send back pictures associated with the settlement. If they fail to settle the complaints, they would be punished, thus helping to boost their administration efficiency.

Q: What are the criteria adopted to evaluate smart city programs in Indonesia? And who will do the evaluation?

A: Each Indonesian city has encountered problems different from other cities, and therefore has to come out with its own solutions. There are smart city evaluations held annually, but only the top-10 cities are selected. The rating criteria are not confined to just scientific technologies employed, but concern more about how local governments utilize various resources and creativity to address environmental hygiene, transportation, and city administration issues and satisfy the needs of citizens.

Independent public industrial associations and experts are invited to serve as judges for rating smart cities, and our association Aptiknas has also joined the rating job. We usually dispatch representatives to every city to collect various kinds of data and conduct inspections within a period of six months before working out final ratings.

Q: Information security is a very crucial aspect for smart city, as many data could be sent to the cloud. Are there sufficient providers of information security services in Indonesia?

A: People here have little confidence in the cloud, and education is badly needed to make the public better aware of information security in the cloud. In addition, our laws regulate that all the financial and sensitive data cannot be transmitted to servers in other countries, so Microsoft Azure, a public cloud service platform, has set up its own data center in Indonesia in cooperation with local partners. In case any Indonesian financial institution wants to access cloud services, it should turn to the Microsoft Azure platform. So far, Google, Amazon and Alibaba haven't yet set up their own cloud service platforms in Indonesia.

I often say that Taiwan has strong hardware manufacturing momentum, and Indonesia has much "brainware," but we cannot rely on "brainware" to upgrade manufacturing operations. This is our challenge and explains why the Indonesian government has required a gradual boost in the local content rate of 4G devices. Based on the requirement, at least 30% of the parts and components, including screens, packages, exterior frames and software needed for a smartphone should be made locally in Indonesia in 2017 before the smartphone can be sold in Indonesia market, and the rate will be hiked to 40% in 2019. Accordingly, the best way to explore the Indonesia market is to directly set up manufacturing operations here, as local requirements will become tighter and tighter.

Q: Many Taiwan enterprises want to cooperate with system integrators in Indonesia. Are there many such SI enterprises in your country?

A: There are many system integrators in Indonesia, ranging in scale from large to small. Some agents also offer system integration services on their own, and our association is glad to introduce suitable system integrators for Taiwan enterprises.

Franky Christian (right), chairman of Aptiknas in Indonesia.

Photo: Judy Lin, Digitimes, September 2017