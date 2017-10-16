IoT vertical markets in Indonesia: Q&A with Indosat executives

Judy Lin, Jakarta; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Indosat, the second largest telecom operator in Indonesia and boasting the strongest IoT (Internet of Things) technology capability, has recently launched a smart vehicle fleet integration system dubbed Nextfleet through its B2B arm Indosat Ooredoo. The system utilizes IoT devices to help corporate clients boost logistics efficiency and incorporate logistics routes arrangement, work assignment, and instant fleet monitoring into a mobile app, allowing the fleet manager, drivers and the client to simultaneously learn the latest progress of the assigned logistics mission.

This is part of the apps developed by Indosat to build a sound IoT ecosystem and platform by integrating devices, chipsets, networks and maintenance services. The company is stepping up efforts to explore four major IoT vertical markets: mobile market, including logistics and transportation; industrial market, covering manufacturing, management, and construction; retail market, associated with e-commerce and big data designed to understand consumer behaviors; and public utilities market, with 64 million households in Indonesia demanding modernization of their water and power supply systems. Digitimes recently interviewed executives in charge Indosat's IoT development strategies and deployments: IoT solutions development manager Wahyu Dwiono; senior analyst Tria Amanda at vertical and regional marketing management department; and customer manager Yusrini. The following is an excerpt of the interview with their answers presented collectively.

Q: There are prepaid and postpaid packages in Indonesian mobile communications contracts, but most consumers prefer the prepaid one. Why?

A: The postpaid package is mainly for B2B customers, and the prepaid one is for general consumers.

Most of the postpaid customers are our fixed-network telecom clients, coming from the manufacturing, financial, banking and other industries. Usually, we will first learn what customers need: data service, mobile communications or IoT. In dealing with our existing mobile service customers, we would take the initiative to recommend our IoT solutions, and our customer manager would evaluate the service needs for every corporate customer. Of course, we seldom promote IoT services to small- and medium-sized enterprises, as few would consider the services for the moment.

Q: In the 4G mobile communications development, will your company skip 3G and directly establish 4G base stations?

A: We will continue the establishment of 4TG base stations while also maintaining capital spending on 2G and 3G stations, because we still have many 2G and 3G customers in areas beyond Java. In some areas, we have found that 4G base stations are of little use to those customers without 4G devices.

Indosat is now mainly promoting 4G services to enterprise clients, but it will be up to customers to determine whether they will upgrade their mobile phones to 4G or maintain the use of 3G models.

Q: When will the 2G frequency spectrum expire in Indonesia? And how many 2G users are there in the country?

A: The government hasn't set any expiration date for the 2G spectrum, as there are still many 2G users in many islands of Indonesia. Meanwhile, as we mainly focus on corporate customers, we can hardly estimate the rough number of 2G users in the country.

Q: What are the main areas highlighted in your IoT development plan?

A: Our IoT development focuses on B2B solutions, and we are extremely optimistic about market potentials in public utilities, industry, retail, smart city and financial service sectors.

As online services are already a cheap commodity, our company will no longer focus on telecom services only, and will instead provide integrated cloud and IoT solutions to serve our customers.

In terms of IoT applications, we have begun to adopt LoRa, a kind of low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology, and will consider the use of NB-IoT technology at an opportune time. Despite having talked with SigFox about some possible application packages, we still think that LoRa is comparatively more mature and has a larger ecosystem than other LPWAN technologies.

Q: When will you fully promote IoT services?

A: The market is already there, and our IoT solutions packages can also meet the market demand. But the problem is that our government is not expected to release the bandwidth for IoT use by the end of 2017. In line with this, we have reached a consensus with a water-meter supplier that we will complete the test of smart water meters by the end of the year.

We plan to create an IoT platform, with smart city solutions, for instance, to comprise a command center, smart transportation, and smart city governance.

Q: Taiwan has commercialized smart city solutions, such as smart parking and electronic toll collection. Are you also looking at such solutions?

A: Yes, this is part of our smart city solutions. We welcome enterprises seeking to cooperate with us in these aspects to visit us. Our company has a department dedicated to negotiations with potential partners to explore feasible commercial models. Currently, most Indonesians park their cars on the roadsides, with underworld figures usually collecting patrol fees from car owners by hiring people to patrol the roadsides.

Q: What about the priorities for your company's smart city services?

A: We now prioritize the services associated with government agencies, such as opinion feedbacks from residential communities, administration management, risk management and resources recycling. Of course, we handle such services as a BOT project consigned by the government.

Q: While there are three major telecom firms in Indonesia, how can Indosat outbid the other two, Telkomsel and XL Axiata, to win the BOT project?

A: This is mainly because we are the strongest among the three in terms of IoT and smart city solutions technologies. For instance, our smart transportation solutions comprise efficient vehicle fleet management applications.

Q: When will your IoT platform be officially launched?

A: Probably in 2018. Besides, we have negotiated with a Taiwan company, Gorilla Technology, over the cooperation on retail solutions.

Q: What are the solutions offered by the Taiwan partner?

A: They have come out with a very smart solution, in that through the surveillance monitoring system, it can tell the number of people entering a shop and judge how many of them are men or women. We welcome more Taiwan enterprises to cooperate with us to jointly explore IoT and smart city business opportunities in Indonesia.

