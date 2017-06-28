Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
Taiwan cannot ignore trade benefits from markets beyond China, says premier
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Taiwan cannot develop economic and trade ties only with China by taking advantage of shared cultural and language backgrounds, but should, instead, break through cultural and language barriers to explore trade and investment benefits from other markets, particularly the ASEAN countries, Taiwan's premier Lin Chuan has said.

It is a natural development for Taiwan to have maintained close economic and trade ties with China over the past 30 years or so, given great similarity in cultural and language backgrounds and China’s high economic growth fueled by its market liberalization policies, said Lin.

But Taiwan cannot afford to ignore building economic and trade ties with other market areas, Lin said while explaining the government's New Southbound Policy in an interview by Japanese media.

He said many Southeast Asian countries have enjoyed very high economic growth rates, but language barriers have somewhat affected Taiwan’s trade with the countries. Therefore Taiwan has launched the New Southbound Policy, seeking to break through the barriers and enhance exchanges mainly with the ASEAN countries.

Pursuing regional development and prosperity

In implementing the New Southbound policy, Lin continued, the government hopes to inject fresh momentums into Taiwan’s social, economic and cultural developments, and build extensive links and closer cooperation with the ASEAN, South Asia, New Zealand and Australia to jointly pursue regional development and prosperity.

So far, numerous enforcement plans under the new policy have been worked out by John Chen-chung Deng, a former economic minister and now a minister without portfolio, who is also in charge of coordinating the execution of the plans. In addition, former foreign minister Huang Chih-fang has been appointed to head the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), assuming greater responsibility of intensifying economic and trade cooperation with ASEAN member states and developing more shipments to the market.

Government statistics show that in the past six months, Taiwan's two-way trade with the areas covered by the New Southbound Policy posted a robust annual growth of 20.33%, higher than Taiwan's overall foreign trade growth. Also, tourist arrivals from the target areas posted a sharp annual rise of 28.64% during the same period, far higher than the growth rate in total tourist arrivals. All these indicated that the government’s efforts in pushing the new policy have gradually paid off.

Five flagship projects

According to the the cabinet-level Office of Trade Negotiations, the government will move to promote five flagship projects, including development of industrial manpower resources, cooperation in building medical industry supply chains, cooperation in developing creative industries, regional agricultural development, and New Southbound forums and youth exchange platforms. Moreover, the government will also map out plans to develop public infrastructure, tourism, and cross-border e-commerce businesses, which see great development potential in the ASEAN region and other target countries.

Among other efforts, the government will set up "Taiwan Halal Center" to promote exports to Muslim consumers in the ASEAN, and three major credit guarantee funds will step in to finance a variety of cooperative investment projects in the fields of agriculture, medicine, science and technology in the countries covered by the new policy.

