Indonesia, Philippines see largest growth potentials among ASEAN, says DBS economist

Judy Lin, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Among six major countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Singapore and Malaysia are the best starting conduits for entering the Southeast Asian market; Indonesia and the Philippines are the two markets with the greatest development potentials, while Indonesia and the Vietnam suffer higher risk of currency volatility, according to Ma Tieying, vice president for economic and foreign exchange research at the Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank.

Ma made the comments in a recent report he released in Taipei that highlights the latest developments and market potentials in six major ASEAN countries with Thailand also included, to serve as references for Taiwan businesses looking to deploy their investments in the countries in line with the government's New Southbound Policy.

Ma said the Taiwan government's New Southbound Policy has paid off with some encouraging statistics. In the first half of 2017, Taiwan's direct investments in the six ASEAN members shot up 55% on year to US$1.4 billion, and its exports to the countries posted an annual growth of 15%, higher than the country's overall export expansion of 13% for the same period, while imports from the region surged 23%, compared with total import increase of 17%.

Singapore and Malaysia as best entry conduits

Ma said there is still much room for Taiwan businesses to diversify into Southeast Asia. Of the six countries in the region, Singapore boasts sound regulations, high financial freedom and reasonable tax burden, and has been the top choice for international enterprises to set up their regional operation centers. Malaysia has recorded the most balanced development in various aspects such as growth potential, labor resources, economic stability and ease of doing business. Accordingly, enterprises can best foray into the regional market through the two countries, Ma added.

But if measured by economic scale, demographic dividend, and labor cost, Ma pointed out, Indonesia and the Philippines are the two markets boasting the largest development potentials. Both countries are also actively proceeding with structural reforms and infrastructure construction, significantly helping to improve their investment environments.

Vietnam is quite active seeking to sign free trade agreements (FTAs) with other countries, with short-term investment prospects not bad. But since the country's demographic dividend has hit the ceiling, labor cost is rising rapidly and its economy is getting overheated, the medium- to long-term prospects for investment are not so optimistic, according to Ma.

Thailand losing luster as investment outlet

As for Thailand, the country has gradually lost its attraction as an investment destination, due to its political instability, thinning demographic dividend, aging population, and lackluster economic performance. In fact, Ma noted, many Japanese enterprises with long presence in Thailand have gradually diverted their investments to Cambodia, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

Of the six countries, Indonesia is plagued by higher risk of foreign exchange fluctuations due to its lingering current account deficit and the crude oil prices rebounding. Vietnam currency is more apt to depreciate against the US greenback, as its government fiscal deficits remain at high levels, and credit loans are ballooning fast, according to Ma.

In order to reduce their investment risks in Southeast Asia, Ma suggested, Taiwan businesses should conduct a systematic study of political, economic and regulatory situations and changes in the countries and establish a comprehensive risk control system, as done by Japanese investors. He also advised Taiwan small to medium-sized enterprises to invest in industry clustering areas and cooperate with local enterprises in the region to reinforce their bargaining chips in business deals.