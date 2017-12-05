Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
Computex orgainzers promote 2018 event in Vietnam, Thailand
Judy Lin, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Organizers of Computex were in Vietnam and Thailand recently promoting the 2018 edition of the Taipei event, which will have a strong focus on artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT).

They held one promotional event in Ho Chi Minh City and another in Bangkok, introducing the local ICT firms to the latest development of Taiwan's tech firms and the country's transformation in response tothe IoT and AI trends, according to the organizers.

The AIoT theme for Computex 2018 is a response to the global shift of the IT focus to AI, cloud computing and data analytics. The organizers were eager to promote the event in Southeast Asia in line with the Taiwan government's New Southbound Policy, which aims to strenghten trade ties with the area.

The Ho Chi Minh City government last week announced a smart city plan, which the organizers believe will offer tremendous business opportunities in the IoT sector. The computer association of the city is expected to organize a delegation representing more than 100 system integrators, IT firms and startups to visit Computex

