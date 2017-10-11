Consumer sectors to grow faster in next 5 years in Indonesia: Q&A with DBS economist Gundy Cahyadi

Indonesia is the most populous and largest country in Southeast Asia, but some changing trends in this market could be easily overlooked if observers only look at the statistics at their face value, according to Gundy Cahyadi, an Indonesian economist at the Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank. He has closely observed the market conditions in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines over the past 10-plus years.

In a recent telephone interview by Digitimes, Cahyadi analyzed the development and growth potentials implied in the latest economic data of Indonesia and pointed to challenges the country has to tackle in the future.

Q: Indonesia posted a 5% GDP growth in 2016 and the first half of 2017, and yet it is still widely deemed by experts as a barely satisfactory performance. What has hindered Indonesia from fully developing its growth potentials? And do you foresee any improvement in the next five years?

A: If Indonesia could bring its potentials into full play, its annual GDP growth might have risen to 6-6.5%. We believe that if the Indonesia government could funnel large resources into enhancing the development of its infrastructures, higher GDP growth would be seen in the medium term. But the coming five years are still not long enough for the growth potentials to be fully developed. Usually, it will take many years for structural changes, including infrastructure development, to bear fruits.

Q: The growth of retail sales is slowing down in Indonesia, why?

A: Retail sales in Indonesia have been quite disappointing in recent months, posting an annual growth of only 1.5% in June and July 2017, drastically down from the corresponding increase of 18% registered for the same months in the past two years. But the import value of consumer products sharply surged 17.7% on year in the second quarter of the year, up from a 3.1% increase recorded in the first quarter, while auto sales showed a mild expansion of 5%, the same level as overall private spending growth for the quarter. Accordingly, there seems no need to worry about the retail sales sector, as consumers have changed their spending behaviors, shifting their patronages from physical stores to e-commerce channels, which can hardly be effectively recorded.

In fact, we're more worried about our manufacturing sector. The production value of the sector rose only 3.5% on year in the second quarter of 2017, representing the lowest growth of its kind seen since 2009. Over the past few years, persistent low prices for manufactured products have turned the manufacturing sector from an asset into a liability for Indonesia's economic growth, and it seems that the undesirable trend would linger for a while. This can be evidenced by an annual decline of 0.5% seen in the nation's investment in machinery equipment during the first quarter of the year, a continuation of a yearly drop of 6.7% in such investment in the whole 2016.

From 2009-2012, booming sales of raw materials had driven Indonesian businesses to invest heavily in the raw materials market, undermining investment in other industries. As a result, Indonesia has lagged behind other Southeast Asian countries, particularly Vietnam and Thailand, in the manufacturing competitiveness. Nevertheless, investment in the property sector shot up 6.1% on year in the first half of 2017, higher than the sector's average growth of 5.9% for the past two years, reflecting an accelerated infrastructure development.

Q: It seems that tax amnesty enforced by the Indonesia government has generated very good effects. Will it help to spur the economic growth of Indonesia?

A: This will depend largely on whether the funds flowing back to Indonesia following the implementation of the tax amnesty starting in July 2016 have been invested in manufacturing operations or if employers have used the funds to support pay hikes or more bonuses for their employees.

Q: Which industries do you think will experience faster development in the next five years?

A: If based on my intuitive observation, I think those industries associated with consumer spending will develop at a faster pace than other sectors in the coming five years, including education services, medical and health care services, tourism, and consumer goods including ICT consumer electronics. Take the tourism industry as an example. The annual contribution ratio of the tourism sector to Indonesia's GDP has reached only 2-3%, far lower than the corresponding figure of 12% for Thailand. As the beach, tourism quality and hardware infrastructures of the Bali Island in Indonesia are absolutely not inferior to those of the Phuket Island in Thailand, there still exists great room for Indonesia to pursue tourism growth.

In Indonesia, service industries have performed better than the manufacturing industries. For instance, the financial service industry posted an annual growth of 8% in 2016 and 6% in the first half of 2017, higher than the nation's GDP growth and manufacturing output expansion for the same periods. The telecom service sector has performed the best among service industries, having maintained a double-digit annual growth in recent years due to the robust development of digitalization and e-commerce.

Q: So, your country has shown strong demand for servers, data centers, cloud devices, other ICT hardware equipment and devices, hasn't it?

A: Yes. The robust development of innovation startups associated with network technologies has significantly changed many business models beyond the expectations of government officials and economic experts. This is the exact demonstration of Indonesia's great development potentials.

Q: Is any imported smartphone valued at IDR 5 million (US$380) and above still subject to a 20% luxury tax rate?

A: Yes. The Indonesia government hopes that foreign manufacturers can invest in the country and bring in technologies to help upgrade local manufacturing industries, instead of only regarding Indonesia as a market.

Q: The coverage rate of Indonesia's FTA (free trade agreements) seems not so high as that of Vietnam's. Do you think this will adversely affect the willingness of foreign enterprises to set up export-oriented manufacturing bases in Indonesia?

A: Rather than FTA or investment and tax incentives, both production and logistics costs are the two major factors foreign enterprises have to consider first before making investments in Indonesia, and these are the challenges the country has to tackle first. In fact, the vast domestic market of Indonesia is the major attraction driving many foreign enterprises to set up manufacturing operations in the country.

Q: What preparations must be made against the risks associated with investment in Indonesia? And what strategies would you suggest for Taiwan enterprises?

A: I think preparations must be made against foreign exchange risks and the two major challenges mentioned above. Taiwan enterprises should also know that like other emerging markets, Indonesia has many operating risks but also offers great development potentials. It's highly imperative for them to get familiar with the economic environments in Indonesia, and deeply understand the rules and regulations, business operation procedures and cultural differences in the country.

Q: Is there any industry in Indonesia which Taiwan enterprises can better help to upgrade than their counterparts from Japan, South Korea and China?

A: Although Japan and South Korea enterprises set up manufacturing operations many years earlier than Taiwan makers, I think there are some specific industries, such as semiconductor, that Taiwan enterprises boast remarkable competitive advantages and have some specific expertise and knowledge to share with their Indonesian partners. The technical prowess of Taiwan enterprises and the abundant labor supply of Indonesia complement each other, which could create a win-win situation.

