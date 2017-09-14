Solar passenger planes a reality soon: Q&A with Si2 co-pilot Bertrand Piccard and Covestro CEO Patrick Thomas

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

At the 2017 World Congress on Information Industry (WCIT) held September 11-13 in Taipei, there were two prominent guest speakers: Bertrand Piccard, chairman of Solar Impulse Foundationand and a Swiss initiator and co-pilot of Solar Impulse 2 (Si2), which finished the world's first successful global solar-powered flight in July 2016; and Patrick Thomas, CEO of Germany-based Covestro, a globally leading maker of high-tech polymer materials. The duo came together to Taiwan at the invitation of organizers of the event.

The Si2, a carbon-fiber aircraft built with many high-tech materials and solutions offered by Covestro, was alternatively piloted by Piccard and his Swiss partner Andre Borschberg during the around-the-world flight that clocked up over 32,000 kilometers and 23 days of flying after making 16 stops in a duration of 16-plus months. During their stay in Taipei, Piccard and Thomas took time out for an interview by Digitimes, both talking about the unique features of the Si2. Piccard predicted that solar-powered planes with a seating capacity of at least 50 passengers will surely be available for air travel within the next 10 years.

Q: What are the unique features of the Solar Impulse 2?

A: (Piccard) Solar Impulse 2, dubbed as Si2, is unique in that it can fly days and nights without consuming a drop of fuel. Its wingspan is as wide as that of the largest passenger jet now available, but it weighs only 2,300 kilograms, even lighter than a large all-terrain vehicle. In the 32,000-km journey, the engine of Si2 was all powered by around 17,200 solar cell panels stretched out on its wings, and the pilot in the small single-person cockpit could fly more than five days and nights in a row before landing for pilot swaps or possible maintenance.

A: (Thomas) Since 2010, Covestro has become the official cooperative partner for the Si2 project, responsible for the complete design and construction of the Si2 cockpit shell. In this aspect, a special insulation material was employed by Covestro to help the plane endure the temperatures of minus 40 degrees Celsius at nighttime and 40 degrees at daytime, and the same material was also applied to make the cabin door. Other parts of the cockpit were made of rigid PU foam, and a PU/carbon fiber composite material was adopted to manufacture door locks, while a kind of high-performance transparent, thin PC board was used to build the scuttle. As to the exterior of the cockpit, rigid PU foam was adopted for thermal insulation of batteries, while silver coatings on almost the entire fuselage and adhesive used to fix coated fabrics at the wing bottoms were all supplied by Covestro.

Q: Mr Piccard, what will you plan to do after completing the first around-the-world flight with Si2?

A: I haven't worked out any concrete schedule for the next around-the-world trip. But after completing the first global solar flight, our Solar Impulse Foundation has set up the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions (WAES) to promote green energy and sustainable technologies, with financial support from cooperative partners and private donators. We hope to prove that clean technologies and renewable energy can help mankind accomplish the missions that they think are hard to complete.

The Solar Impulse Foundation is devoted to selecting 1,000 profitable solutions in this regard, and will help government and private sectors fulfill their environmental goals at the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Poland in December 2018.

Over the years, I have kept hearing of problems about climate changes, but now we should convert attention to exploring effective solutions, and endeavor to create a clean world. During the process, we hope that the solutions can bring profits, spur economic growth and create job opportunities while meeting environmental protection purposes.

I maintain a partnership with Covestro based on a joint-venture concept. We hope Taiwan's startups can join the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions to introduce the country's technologies to the whole world and create opportunities for achieving win-win status.

Q: What's the most negative comment you have received concerning the around-the-world tour with Si2?

A: The most negative remark I have heard is like: "Your plane is not useful at all, as it is unable to carry passengers." Similar criticisms were showered on the Wright brothers after they completed the first trial flight with an experimental aircraft in 1903, but they finally ushered in a new aviation world. Likewise, a PC was initially as large as a house, but now PCs are available in the form of smartphones needed in people's daily lives. So, although Solar Impulse cannot fly passengers, I predict that solar-powered airplanes with a seating capacity of at least 50 passengers will surely be made available within the next 10 years.

I think those who like to criticize usually lack an adventurous spirit and forward-looking perspective. People can criticize the past, but not the future, because the future will be filled with unlimited possibilities, bolstered by dreams and technological advancements.

Q: Mr Thomas, can you reveal Covestro's operating strategy and business development plan in Taiwan?

A: Covestro recorded total revenues of EUR11.9 billion (US$14.13 billion) in 2016, including EUR2 billion from the IT industry. Taiwan is a very important operation center for Covestro, generating annual revenues of around EUR1 billion. Taiwan is now one of the crucial innovation centers among Covestro's global operating networks, in the fields of IT production, 3D printing, footwear making, sportswear and smart watches.

The TPU plant in the central county of Changhua is the largest plant of its kind operated by Covestro in Asia, and we also set up our Asia-Pacific TPU R&D center there. Product lines include a variety of materials including bio-based TPU suitable for manufacturing footwear and consumer electronic products. Our company has sent a plant expansion application to the county government there.

Q: Covestro has posted impressive results since its separation from the Bayer Group. What is the firm's growth driver?

A: Innovation and sustainable development are the core elements of Covestro's corporate strategies, as customers' growing demand for innovative applications and technological solutions highlights the trend of high-tech plastic materials replacing traditional materials to boost the sustainability of products.

During global financial tsunamis, our company suffered low capacity utilization rates and was a little slower in making decisions as it was still in the Bayer Group. But since becoming independent of Bayer in September 2015, Covestro has shut down inefficient production bases around the world at a faster pace than before, sharply reducing its total workforce to only 16,000 people from a high of 130,000. Now our company has demonstrated much higher overall efficiency than before, our HR (human resources) and IT systems are also simplified, and our stock prices are rising steadily along with our efforts in pursuing sustainable development.

Covestro CEO Patrick Thomas (right) and Bertrand Piccard, co-pilot of Si2.

Photo: Fu Shihmin, Digitimes, September 2017