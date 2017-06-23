Solartech Energy to expand PERC solar cell capacity

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Solartech Energy will expand PERC cell production capacity through adding two production lines to total six beginning August 2017, with the additional capacity to come into operation in October, according to company chairman and CEO Liu Kong-hsin.

Upon completion of the capacity expansion, PERC solar cell production capacity will take up over 60% of total solar cell capacity, Liu said. Because PERC solar cells are profitable, Solartech's operations stand a chance of swinging from net operating losses to profitability due to the expansion, Liu noted.

In addition, Solartech is transferring polycrystalline silicon solar cell production to polycrystalline black silicon solar cells which have higher energy conversion rates, Liu indicated.

Solartech utilizes about 80% of capacity currently because it gives up orders asking low prices and its workforce is not sufficient, Liu explained.

In addition to solar cells, Solartech has annual capacity of 150MWp for PV modules made of in-house-produced solar cells, and has stepped into establishing PV power-generating stations in Taiwan which use a portion of the in-house-produced modules, Liu said. Solartech has signed a contract to set up a floating PV station with installation capacity of 18MWp on an irrigation pond in northern Taiwan and aims at total installation capacity of 30-50MWp in 2017, and 100MWp in 2018, Liu noted.

Solartech's solar cell factory in Malaysia is able to quote nearly 10% higher than fellow makers in Taiwan and China for export to the US as it is not subject to anti-dumping tariffs.

