ChipMOS Shanghai obtains backend orders for NOR flash from XMC

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies (Shanghai), a joint venture between Taiwan-based ChipMOS and Tsinghua Unigroup, has obtained backend orders for NOR flash memory from Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC), according to industry sources.

Demand for NOR flash memory has been driven by the growing adoption of AMOLED panels and touch display driver ICs (TDDI) for mobile phones, and increasing demand from the automotive electronics and industrial controller sectors.

XMC is wholly-owned by Yangtze Memory Technologies, in which Tsinghua Unigroup holds a 51% stake. XMC has a 12-inch fab in Wuhan with a production capacity of 20,000 wafers per month, and is building a new facility with a monthly capacity of 200,000 wafers by 2018.

Taiwan-based Macronix International and Winbond Electronics have also enjoyed robust NOR flash demand with their backend partners including ChipMOS, Walton Advanced Engineering and Lingsen Precision Industries pinpointed as the beneficiaries of strong demand from Taiwan's NOR flash industry, the sources indicated.

In addition, Powerchip Technology has restarted its NOR flash production line amid tight supply, according to the Taiwan-based foundry chipmaker.

With Micron Technology and Cypress phasing out of the low- and mid-capacity NOR flash segment and putting increased focus on high-margin products, Taiwan- and China-based NOR flash suppliers are being encouraged to expand their output of the memory. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has landed a ramp-up of orders from GigaDevice Semiconductor, while Winbond and Macronix are set to expand their production capacities for NOR flash chips.