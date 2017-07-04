Taipei, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 23:20 (GMT+8)
Taiwan backend firms gearing up for robust demand for TDDI chips
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Demand for TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chips is set to boom starting the third quarter of 2017 which will buoy sales at related backend companies including Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies, according to market sources.

TDDI chip providers including Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies and FocalTech Systems are gearing up for robust demand starting the third quarter, when panel makers such as BOE Technology substantially improve their in-cell panel production yield rates and smartphone demand picks up, said the sources.

FocalTech, for instance, has reportedly seen rising in-cell TDDI orders from BOE, which is shipping in-cell panel orders to China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi and Gionee. Dubbed integrated driver controller (IDC), FocalTech's TDDI chip for in-cell panels will enjoy increasing shipments starting June.

Chipbond has obtained orders for TDDI chips from Synaptics and FocalTech, while ChipMOS has a close relationship with Himax, the sources indicated. Both backend firms are expected to start ramping up shipments for TDDI chips in the third quarter, the sources said.

