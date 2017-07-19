Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 07:17 (GMT+8)
Chipbond, ChipMOS seeing robust gold bumping demand
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Backend houses Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies have both cut into the supply chains of US and Korea smartphone brands with their gold bumping services, and are set to enjoy sequential revenue growth through September, according to industry sources.

With gold bumping being part of backend processing for OLED driver ICs and fingerprint sensors, demand for gold bumping services has been rising.

Chipbond has entered the supply chain of Apple by providing gold bumping services to its Japan-based client, said the sources. Chipbond also provides flip-chip packaging services for power amplifiers for use in the upcoming iPhone models, the sources indicated.

ChipMOS has stepped into the supply chain of a Korea-based smartphone vendor by providing gold bumping packaging for OLED driver ICs, the sources noted.

Chipbond and ChipMOS have declined to comment on specific customers or orders.

In addition, Chipbond and ChipMOS are expected to enjoy robust demand for TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chips starting the third quarter of 2017, according to the sources. Both backend firms have reportedly obtained a ramp-up of orders for TDDI chips from fabless firms including Synaptics, Himax Technologies and FocalTech Systems.

