Commercialized foldable panels likely to come in 2018, says Digitimes Research

Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Year 2018 could become the beginning of the commercial application of foldable panels as Samsung Display has unofficially unveiled its 7.3-inch foldable (in-folding type) OLED panels at the recently concluded CES 2018, and LG Display is also expected to roll out comparable devices, according to Digitimes Research.

If Samsung Display's in-folding panels are adopted by smartphones, it can extend the display size of a smartphone up to 1.5-2 times as compared to its original display size, Digitimes Research estimates. The foldable OLED panels could be used for production of Samsung Electronics next-generation Galaxy X smartphones.

In addition to foldable panels, both Samsung Display and LG Display also highlighted their rollable display products at CES, with the former showcasing its patented rollable panels integrated with fingerprint sensing technology.

While trying to narrow its gap against Samsung Display in terms of OLED panel technology, LG Display showcased flexible OLED panels for 3D automotive-use display devices, in addition to AV/VR applications. The company's flexible OLED panels can be utilized for production of 8-inch and larger automotive display products.

HTC's use of OLED displays for its new VR device, HTC Vive Pro, which upgrades its resolution by 78% to 2880 by 1600 pixels as compared to the 2160 by 1200 resolutions of the current Vive, indicated that OLED panels still enjoy relatively advantages against Micro LED for VR applications, Digitimes Research believes.