AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2022, says IHS

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 July 2017]

As AMOLED displays quickly displace LCDs in smartphones, panel makers are rapidly adding new production capacity accelerating demand for fine metal masks (FMM), a critical production component used to manufacture RGB AMOLEDs. The FMM market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 38% from US$234 million in 2017 to US$1.2 billion in 2022, according to IHS Markit.

In the AMOLED manufacturing process, FMM is a production component used to pattern individual red, green and blue subpixels. A heating source evaporates organic light-emitting materials, but vapor deposition can only be controlled precisely with the use of a physical mask. FMM, a metal sheet, only tens of microns thick, with millions of very small holes per panel, is the only production-proven method of accurately depositing RGB color components in high-resolution displays.

"FMM has become a bottleneck in the supply of AMOLED panels due to the manufacturing technology challenges posed by increasing resolutions and a limited supply base. As pixels per inch (PPI) increase, thinner FMMs with finer dimensions are required, which reduce mask production yield and useable lifetime," said Jerry Kang, senior principal analyst of display research at IHS Markit.

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) is the dominant FMM supplier, owing to its proprietary etching technology for very thin metal foils and mass production experience, IHS said. Currently, DNP's FMMs are used to fabricate the vast majority of AMOLED smartphone panels, and exclusively for high-end quad high definition (QHD) resolutions. "Most panel makers are now trying to procure DNP's FMM in hopes of being able to quickly ramp new fabs to high yields," Kang said.

The critical nature of FMM and rapid demand growth are encouraging a number of companies to develop alternative FMM technologies and enter the market, IHS indicated. Panel makers are also encouraging new players as a second source to mitigate supply chain risk and create price competition. As the supply of FMM is a determinant factor in the AMOLED display market to meet its projected growth rates, and with the FMM market forecast to grow five times its current size by 2022, FMM is garnering intense interest from both set and panel makers alike and creating new opportunities for suppliers.