Global gaming PC demand to keep growing over next 5 years, says Dell executive

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

In contrast to shrinking overall PC sales, global demand for gaming PCs is heating up and the boom will continue over the next five years, according to Consumer Product Marketing senior vice president Raymond Wah under Dell Technologies.

Electronic sports (e-sports) and VR (virtual reality) are main growth drivers for gaming PCs, Wah said, adding gaming is becoming e-sports and this is a global trend. Continual gaming content updates push hardware developers to upgrade the specifications of gaming PCs, Wah indicated. The number of e-sports fans will increases to 145 million in 2017.

In the gaming PC market segment, Dell has launched a series of models under the Alienware brand, with professional e-sports players being target users, Wah said, adding Dell has also launched gaming PCs under its Inspiron brand.

In line with gaming PC marketing, Dell has sponsored e-sports events and cooperated with movie producers, Wah indicated. Dell has also begun to set up gaming PC retail outlets at Best Buy chain stores in the US and plans to set up 50 outlets in total.