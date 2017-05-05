Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:12 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Global gaming PC demand to keep growing over next 5 years, says Dell executive
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

In contrast to shrinking overall PC sales, global demand for gaming PCs is heating up and the boom will continue over the next five years, according to Consumer Product Marketing senior vice president Raymond Wah under Dell Technologies.

Electronic sports (e-sports) and VR (virtual reality) are main growth drivers for gaming PCs, Wah said, adding gaming is becoming e-sports and this is a global trend. Continual gaming content updates push hardware developers to upgrade the specifications of gaming PCs, Wah indicated. The number of e-sports fans will increases to 145 million in 2017.

In the gaming PC market segment, Dell has launched a series of models under the Alienware brand, with professional e-sports players being target users, Wah said, adding Dell has also launched gaming PCs under its Inspiron brand.

In line with gaming PC marketing, Dell has sponsored e-sports events and cooperated with movie producers, Wah indicated. Dell has also begun to set up gaming PC retail outlets at Best Buy chain stores in the US and plans to set up 50 outlets in total.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: Dell demand gaming PC

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link