MSI July revenues up 12.43% on year

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.374 billion (US$309.4 million) for July 2017, representing a 5.32% drop on month and 12.43% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$57.178 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 5.03% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, MSI totaled NT$102.187 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.79% sequentially on year.

MSI: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 9,374 (5.3%) 12.4% 57,178 5% Jun-17 9,900 43.3% 13.6% 47,804 3.7% May-17 6,911 7.3% (2.8%) 37,904 1.4% Apr-17 6,443 (26.7%) (4.7%) 30,993 2.4% Mar-17 8,786 20.3% 7.1% 24,550 4.4% Feb-17 7,302 (13.7%) 7.7% 15,764 3% Jan-17 8,462 0.5% (0.7%) 8,462 (0.7%) Dec-16 8,419 (3.7%) 9.7% 102,187 19.8% Nov-16 8,739 (6.9%) 1.7% 93,768 20.8% Oct-16 9,382 (14.6%) 19.9% 85,028 23.2% Sep-16 10,984 7.4% 27.8% 75,646 23.6% Aug-16 10,224 22.6% 39.2% 64,663 22.9% Jul-16 8,338 (4.4%) 26.2% 54,439 20.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017