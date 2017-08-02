China market: Taiwan-based motherboard makers re-deploying sales forces and personnel

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Due to lingering sluggishness in the global motherboard market, particularly in China, Taiwan-based motherboard makers are suffering sharp declines in shipments and profitability, prompting them to counter by reorganizing their business teams in China and reshuffling related personnel, according to industry sources.

Despite enjoying record sales of graphics cards in the first half of 2017, Taiwan's top two motherboard makers, Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology, have been plagued by continuous shrinkage in motherboard sales in China, the largest market accounting for nearly half of their total shipments. Industry sources estimated the makers' shipments to China at 7-7.5 million units in 2017, down from the records of 8.5-9 million units posted in 2016.

To cope with declining sales and profitability in China, Gigabyte is moving to integrate its sales teams in charge of motherboards and graphics cards, and conduct a personnel reshuffle. In this regard, whether Jack Lan, currently Gigabyte's general manager for motherboard sales in China, is removed from the post is drawing much attention from market observers. If Lan, who is quite familiar with sales channels in China and boasts strong marketing capability, leaves the post to join Asustek or any other big player, competition in China's motherboard market may see a drastic shake up, watchers said.

A personnel deployment by Micro-Star International (MSI) is also quite notable, observers commented. The firm's China market president, Wang Yu-bo, recently invited Wang Jun-jen, Asustek's former president for Open Platform Business in China, to serve as a special adviser, a move that is expected to help MSI sharpen its sales ability in China.

Industry sources estimated MSI's annual motherboard shipments to China at around two million units, with shipments gaining growth momentum amid mounting sales of gaming notebooks. As Gigabyte is reorganizing its forces in China, MSI hopes to tap into Gigabyte's distribution channels in the market with the assistance of Wang Jun-jen, a veteran player in the field. But it remains to be seen whether MSI's strategy will work, market watchers said.