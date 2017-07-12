MSI June revenues up

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.900 billion for June, rising 43.26% on month and 13.55% on year.
The motherboard and notebook maker has totaled NT$47.804 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.69% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, MSI totaled NT$102.187 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.79% sequentially on year.
MSI chairman Joseph Hsu has expressed oiptimisim about the company's performance in the second half of 2017, expects gaming notebook shipments to grow by at least a double-digit percentage.
MSI: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
9,900
|
43.3%
|
13.6%
|
47,804
|
3.7%
May-17
|
6,911
|
7.3%
|
(2.8%)
|
37,904
|
1.4%
Apr-17
|
6,443
|
(26.7%)
|
(4.7%)
|
30,993
|
2.4%
Mar-17
|
8,786
|
20.3%
|
7.1%
|
24,550
|
4.4%
Feb-17
|
7,302
|
(13.7%)
|
7.7%
|
15,764
|
3%
Jan-17
|
8,462
|
0.5%
|
(0.7%)
|
8,462
|
(0.7%)
Dec-16
|
8,419
|
(3.7%)
|
9.7%
|
102,187
|
19.8%
Nov-16
|
8,739
|
(6.9%)
|
1.7%
|
93,768
|
20.8%
Oct-16
|
9,382
|
(14.6%)
|
19.9%
|
85,028
|
23.2%
Sep-16
|
10,984
|
7.4%
|
27.8%
|
75,646
|
23.6%
Aug-16
|
10,224
|
22.6%
|
39.2%
|
64,663
|
22.9%
Jul-16
|
8,338
|
(4.4%)
|
26.2%
|
54,439
|
20.3%
Jun-16
|
8,719
|
22.6%
|
25.6%
|
46,102
|
19.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017