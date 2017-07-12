Taipei, Thursday, July 13, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
MSI June revenues up
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.900 billion for June, rising 43.26% on month and 13.55% on year.

The motherboard and notebook maker has totaled NT$47.804 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.69% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, MSI totaled NT$102.187 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.79% sequentially on year.

MSI chairman Joseph Hsu has expressed oiptimisim about the company's performance in the second half of 2017, expects gaming notebook shipments to grow by at least a double-digit percentage.

MSI: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

9,900

43.3%

13.6%

47,804

3.7%

May-17

6,911

7.3%

(2.8%)

37,904

1.4%

Apr-17

6,443

(26.7%)

(4.7%)

30,993

2.4%

Mar-17

8,786

20.3%

7.1%

24,550

4.4%

Feb-17

7,302

(13.7%)

7.7%

15,764

3%

Jan-17

8,462

0.5%

(0.7%)

8,462

(0.7%)

Dec-16

8,419

(3.7%)

9.7%

102,187

19.8%

Nov-16

8,739

(6.9%)

1.7%

93,768

20.8%

Oct-16

9,382

(14.6%)

19.9%

85,028

23.2%

Sep-16

10,984

7.4%

27.8%

75,646

23.6%

Aug-16

10,224

22.6%

39.2%

64,663

22.9%

Jul-16

8,338

(4.4%)

26.2%

54,439

20.3%

Jun-16

8,719

22.6%

25.6%

46,102

19.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

