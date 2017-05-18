Taipei, Friday, May 19, 2017 08:35 (GMT+8)
Intel looking to bundle motherboard and memory to promote Kaby Lake
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Because of weak demand in the PC DIY market, Intel is considering bundling its Optane memory with motherboards using 200 series chipsets such as Z270, in the PC DIY channel to stimulate demand for the Kaby Lake platform. However, some retailers are pessimistic about the idea since the next-generation Coffee Lake is set to become available in late August and consumers are waiting for the new products.

Intel released its Kaby Lake-based processors as well as Optane memory and SSD products in January, but their demand has been weak and Intel is hoping the new bundling promotions will be able to increase sales for both product lines.

Sources from channel retailers noted that Intel's Optane memory is only supported by 200 series motherboards and Kaby Lake-based Core i7/i5/i3 processors, making the upgrade rather price unfriendly.

However, the retail channel already has over 130 models of motherboards that support Optane memory from players including Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International (MSI) and ASRock, currently.

The retailers are now placing their hope in the third quarter and believe the new platform will stimulate demand.

