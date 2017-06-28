Gigabyte expected to see on-year growth in 2Q17 revenues, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Gigabyte Technology's revenues are expected to reach NT$12-13 billion (US$400.8-434.2 million) in the second quarter, slightly lower than those in the first quarter, but higher than the same quarter a year ago thanks to improvements in currency exchanges and strong demand for graphics cards from the cryptocurrency market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report citing market watchers.

Gigabyte is currently taking a conservative, but yet optimistic view about its performances in the second and third quarters. The company's motherboard sales were seriously impacted by weakening demand from China's PC market, but increased graphics card sales coming from cryptocurrency miners are expected to boost its second-quarter graphics card shipments to reach around 850,000 units, the paper stated.

Gigabyte expects graphics card shortages to last until July, but whether demand from cryptocurrencies will continue, will need to be monitored. Currently, Gigabyte expects its third-quarter graphic card shipments to stay flat or increase 10% on quarter, the paper noted.

Strong demand also increased graphics card ASPs in the second quarter by 10-15% from a quarter ago, the paper added.