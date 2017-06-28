Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Gigabyte expected to see on-year growth in 2Q17 revenues, says paper
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Gigabyte Technology's revenues are expected to reach NT$12-13 billion (US$400.8-434.2 million) in the second quarter, slightly lower than those in the first quarter, but higher than the same quarter a year ago thanks to improvements in currency exchanges and strong demand for graphics cards from the cryptocurrency market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report citing market watchers.

Gigabyte is currently taking a conservative, but yet optimistic view about its performances in the second and third quarters. The company's motherboard sales were seriously impacted by weakening demand from China's PC market, but increased graphics card sales coming from cryptocurrency miners are expected to boost its second-quarter graphics card shipments to reach around 850,000 units, the paper stated.

Gigabyte expects graphics card shortages to last until July, but whether demand from cryptocurrencies will continue, will need to be monitored. Currently, Gigabyte expects its third-quarter graphic card shipments to stay flat or increase 10% on quarter, the paper noted.

Strong demand also increased graphics card ASPs in the second quarter by 10-15% from a quarter ago, the paper added.

Realtime news

  • CMOS image sensor sales to reach another record high in 2017, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 6h 38min ago

  • Imec looking to deepen partnerships with China-based chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 6h 43min ago

  • Qualcomm announces advanced fingerprint scanning and authentication technology

    Bits + chips | 6h 47min ago

  • Powerchip opens JV fab in China

    Bits + chips | 6h 49min ago

  • Powerchip eyeing orders from Illumina

    Before Going to Press | 7h 31min ago

  • MWC Asia 2017: Lenovo showcases next-generation Moto Z2 smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 7h 48min ago

  • Laster Tech expects LED automotive lighting module shipments to jump 100%

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Qualcomm expanding mobile chip offering for entry-level and mid-range smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 8h ago

  • MWC Asia 2017 opens, highlighting 5G technology

    Before Going to Press | 8h 18min ago

  • TSEC calls off plan to set up JV module plant

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

  • Taiwan market: Microsoft launches Surface Pro

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • China likely to become largest 5G market by 2025, says GSMA executive

    Before Going to Press | 9h 4min ago

  • ReneSolar to delist from NYSE

    Before Going to Press | 9h 31min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link