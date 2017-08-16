HiSilicon among top-5 customers of TSMC

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

With volume production for its Kirin 970-series chips kicking off, HiSilicon Technologies has become one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) top-5 customers, according to industry sources.

TSMC has already processed 4,000 12-inch wafers for the first batch of orders for HiSilicon's Kirin 970 processor series built using the foundry's 10nm FinFET process technology, said the sources. HiSilicon has also increased orders for its new 10nm chips with shipments set to ramp up in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources indicated.

HiSilicon's 10nm Kirin 970 chips will power Huawei's upcoming flagship model, the Mate 10 - slated for launch this fall, the sources noted. The Kirin 970 SoC will be based on an octa-core CPU comprising of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and come with ARM's Heimdallr MP GPU.

TSMC is also fabricating Apple's A11 processor using its 10nm FinFET technology, with volume production having already kicked off in June, the sources said. The 10nm A11 chips will power Apple's 2017 series of iPhones.

Besides, Apple's A10X chips powering the new-generation 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets are manufactured using TSMC's 10nm process, the sources indicated. The foundry started volume production for the chips in April followed by mass shipments in June, the sources said.

According to TSMC, 10nm as a proportion of company revenues will climb to 10% in the third quarter from only 1% in the second. The proportion will reach 10% for all of 2017.

Photo: HiSilicon