HiSilicon selects Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP for Kirin 970

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Cadence Design Systems has announced that HiSilicon, a global fabless semiconductor and IC design company, has selected the Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP for its 10nm Kirin 970 mobile application processor, which debuted in Huawei's new Mate 10 series mobile phones. In deploying the Vision P6 DSP, HiSilicon added valuable imaging and vision processing capabilities to the Kirin SoC.

The high-performance Vision P6 DSP with increased math throughput and other architecture enhancements sets a new standard in imaging and computer vision benchmarks, increasing performance by up to 4X compared to the previous generation Tensilica Vision P5 DSP, according to Cadence. Due to its wide VLIW SIMD architecture, highly optimized instruction set and expertly tuned imaging library, the DSP is an ideal platform for emerging imaging applications such as 3D sensing, human/machine interface, AR/VR and biometric identification for the mobile platform.

"We have a long history of working with the Cadence Tensilica team," said Yanqiu Diao, deputy general manager, Turing Processor Business Unit at HiSilicon. "The Tensilica Vision P6 DSP provides us with the low energy and high efficiency needed for the most innovative imaging applications designed for the mobile platforms of 2018-2019. The software tools and library offered by Cadence allowed us to reduce our development time and achieve our desired performance target in record time."

The Tensilica Vision P6 DSP is based on the Cadence Tensilica Xtensa architecture and combines flexible hardware options with a library of vision/imaging DSP functions and numerous vision/imaging applications from established ecosystem partners. It also shares the comprehensive Tensilica partner ecosystem for other application software, emulation and probes, silicon and services, and much more. The Xtensa architecture is one of the most popular licensable processor architectures, shipping in products spanning from sensors to supercomputers.