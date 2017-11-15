Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 01:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
HiSilicon selects Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP for Kirin 970
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Cadence Design Systems has announced that HiSilicon, a global fabless semiconductor and IC design company, has selected the Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSP for its 10nm Kirin 970 mobile application processor, which debuted in Huawei's new Mate 10 series mobile phones. In deploying the Vision P6 DSP, HiSilicon added valuable imaging and vision processing capabilities to the Kirin SoC.

The high-performance Vision P6 DSP with increased math throughput and other architecture enhancements sets a new standard in imaging and computer vision benchmarks, increasing performance by up to 4X compared to the previous generation Tensilica Vision P5 DSP, according to Cadence. Due to its wide VLIW SIMD architecture, highly optimized instruction set and expertly tuned imaging library, the DSP is an ideal platform for emerging imaging applications such as 3D sensing, human/machine interface, AR/VR and biometric identification for the mobile platform.

"We have a long history of working with the Cadence Tensilica team," said Yanqiu Diao, deputy general manager, Turing Processor Business Unit at HiSilicon. "The Tensilica Vision P6 DSP provides us with the low energy and high efficiency needed for the most innovative imaging applications designed for the mobile platforms of 2018-2019. The software tools and library offered by Cadence allowed us to reduce our development time and achieve our desired performance target in record time."

The Tensilica Vision P6 DSP is based on the Cadence Tensilica Xtensa architecture and combines flexible hardware options with a library of vision/imaging DSP functions and numerous vision/imaging applications from established ecosystem partners. It also shares the comprehensive Tensilica partner ecosystem for other application software, emulation and probes, silicon and services, and much more. The Xtensa architecture is one of the most popular licensable processor architectures, shipping in products spanning from sensors to supercomputers.

Realtime news

  • Flexible AMOLED supply capacity to exceed demand by 44% in 2018, says IHS Markit

    Displays | 7h 25min ago

  • Quanta gearing up investments for AI, AR, VR and big data

    IT + CE | 7h 31min ago

  • WiseChip developes in-cell PMOLED touch panels

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • HTC VRVCA raises nearly US$18 billion

    Before Going to Press | 4h 35min ago

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    Before Going to Press | 5h ago

  • CPT nets NT$230 million in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 34min ago

  • MediaTek touts Helio P in China amid Qualcomm speculation

    Before Going to Press | 5h 36min ago

  • Young Fast shifts production to Vietnam

    Before Going to Press | 5h 45min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 112.8 million smartphones shipped to China market in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 47min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile obtains 4G frequency band units

    Before Going to Press | 5h 53min ago

  • Foxconn nets NT$21 billion in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 55min ago

  • AI to bring opportunities, challenges for Taiwan semiconductor industry

    Before Going to Press | 5h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link