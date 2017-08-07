Taiwan memory chipmakers July revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Mask ROM and flash specialist Macronix International has reported July revenues increased 18.7% sequentially while specialty DRAM and flash chipmaker Winbond Electronics' July revenues grew 0.6%. Meanwhile, DRAM firm Nanya Technology saw its July revenues increase 2.5% on month.

Macronix posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.88 billion (US$95.2 million) for July 2017, up 34.1% on year and hitting a 31-month high. Revenues totaled NT$16.05 billion for the first seven months of 2017, rising 29.3% from a year earlier.

Winbond reported consolidated revenues of nearly NT$4 billion for July 2017, up 13.4% from a year ago. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July increased 7.2% on year to NT$25.84 billion.

Both Macronix and Winbond enjoyed rising ASPs of their flash products particularly NOR flash chips buoying their revenues in July.

Buoyed by rising DRAM ASPs, as well as the company's transition to more advanced 20nm process technology, Nanya's revenues for July 2017 were 32.1% higher than year-ago levels. Revenues came to NT$29.15 billion for the first seven months of 2017, rising 29.1% from a year earlier.