Taiwan memory chipmakers see August revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Mask ROM and flash specialist Macronix International has reported August revenues surged 19.5% sequentially while specialty DRAM and flash chipmaker Winbond Electronics' August revenues grew 5.9%. Meanwhile, DRAM firm Nanya Technology saw its August revenues increase 1.3% on month.

Macronix posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.44 billion (US$114.6 million) for August 2017, up 62.8% on year. Revenues totaled NT$19.49 billion for the first eight months of 2017, rising 34.2% from a year earlier.

Winbond reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.24 billion for August 2017, up 18.5% from a year ago. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through August increased 8.6% on year to NT$30.07 billion.

Nanya's revenues for August 2017 grew about 26% on year to NT$4.35 billion. Revenues came to NT$33.51 billion for the first eight months of 2017, rising 28.7% from a year earlier.

Both Macronix and Winbond have enjoyed rising ASPs of their flash products particularly NOR flash chips, while Nanya has enjoyed rising DRAM ASPs.

In other news, Nanya continues to lower its holdings in Micron Technology with the sale of Micron shares aiming to increase the company's working capital and repay loans. Nanya still holds 36,196,751 Micron shares, or an about 3.25% stake in the US company.

Growing operating profits, as well as recognized gains from the sale of its Micron shares, will buoy Nanya's profitability in the third quarter of 2017, according to market watchers.