Korea chipmakers looking to expand foundry biz

Amy Fan, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics, Dongbu HiTek and SK Hynix have stepped up their foundry business expansions, which will as a group pose a threat to the existing major dedicated foundry houses.

Samsung and SK Hynix have spun off their foundry operations to create independent business units, in a move to expand their foundry businesses. Meanwhile, specialty IC foundry Dongbu HiTek, currently ranked 9th worldwide, continues to strive for orders from US- and Japan-based fabless and IDM companies.

Samsung, currently ranked as the world's fourth largest IC foundry, is expected to further enhance the competitiveness of its foundry business after the spin-off of its foundry division. ES Jung, executive VP & GM of Samsung's foundry business device solutions division, has said Samsung's foundry business will be pursuing solution-oriented strategies to further strengthen its relationships with customers.

Samsung intends to differentiate the company's foundry business from its rivals engaged in dedicated foundry services, according to media reports in Korea. Samsung will be offering a more diversified foundry services and complete solutions to meet customer needs, rather than simply accepting customer orders. Samsung also expects its foundry business to become a turnkey solution provider,.

As a turnkey solution provider, Samsung's foundry business is looking to expand its customer portfolio. Samsung will be striving foundry orders from not only fabless chipmakers, but also IDMs and system device manufacturers which in-house develop their chips.

Samsung is also exploring new markets through some form of cooperation with the market leaders. For example, the company has licensed FD-SOI process technology from STMicroelectronics to develop its presence in the car-use and IoT sectors.

The move to spin off its foundry operations and pursue solution-oriented strategies is identified as Samsung's counterattack to TSMC, which secured exclusive orders for Apple's A-series chips for the 2016 and 2017 series of iPhones.

Dongbu HiTek, Korea's second-largest IC foundry, generated operating profits of over US$150 million in 2016. The foundry continued to enjoy impressive profits in the first quarter of 2017, which represented a 27% on-year increase.

Market watchers are optimistic about Dongbu HiTek's 8-inch foundry outlook. Demand for analog chips has been rising as new applications including AR/VR and IoT have emerged. Dongbu HiTek has also stepped into the fingerprint sensor field, and has reportedly obtained orders for handset-use fingerprint sensors from BYD Electronic.

Dongbu HiTek is set to gradually grow its customer base. Dongbu HiTek's customers are mainly Korea- and China-based, but the company has been aggressively vying for orders from US- and Japan-based fabless and IDM companies.

SK Hynix recently set up its wholly-owned subsidiary SK Hynix System IC, which will be specializing in IC foundry services. SK Hynix System IC, formerly SK Hynix's 8-inch foundry business, will remain focused on enhancing its 8-inch wafer manufacturing and R&D.

SK Hynix also struck a deal with Taiwan-based embedded NVM IP provider eMemory Technology under which eMemory will provide related eNVM IP products enabling SK Hynix System IC to fabricate driver ICs, power management chips and CMOS sensor products on 8-inch wafers.

In addition, SK Hynix is mulling plans to have its memory fab in Incheon, where 12-inch production lines are located, also provide foundry services for high-end CMOS image sensors, according to media reports in Korea.