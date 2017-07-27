ITRI holds tech forum

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on July 26 held a technology forum focusing on AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), autonomous driving, 5G communication and system software.

The institute said the ITRI ICT TechDay featured four keynote speeches: "From Next-generation Smartphones to AI Systems" by general director Chiueh Tzi-cker for Information and Communications Laboratories under ITRI; "The Future of Cloud and Network-for Multi Cloud and IoT" by deputy general manager Fujii Akihito for Solution Business Planning Division under Japan-based KDDI; "VR - the Next Big Thing" by chairman Peter Chou for Digital Domain Holdings; and "Big Data Analytics with AI to Improve Tier-1 Customers' Business" by CEO Adms Chung for MoBagel.

ITRI unveiled in-house-developed ITRI voice assistant and CityEyes at the forum. ITRI voice assistant converts voice into language and then makes semantic analysis to understand speakers' intention and carry out the speakers' commands. CityEyes is a cloud computing-based video analysis platform to recognize car license plates, track cars' running routes and maintain readiness of outdoor security monitoring systems. CityEyes is specifically for use by police agencies.

ITRI ICT TechDay keynote speakers: Fujii Akihito, Chiueh Tzi-cker (first and second

from left respectively) and Peter Chou (right).

Photo: ITRI