Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:02 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
ITRI holds tech forum
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on July 26 held a technology forum focusing on AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), autonomous driving, 5G communication and system software.

The institute said the ITRI ICT TechDay featured four keynote speeches: "From Next-generation Smartphones to AI Systems" by general director Chiueh Tzi-cker for Information and Communications Laboratories under ITRI; "The Future of Cloud and Network-for Multi Cloud and IoT" by deputy general manager Fujii Akihito for Solution Business Planning Division under Japan-based KDDI; "VR - the Next Big Thing" by chairman Peter Chou for Digital Domain Holdings; and "Big Data Analytics with AI to Improve Tier-1 Customers' Business" by CEO Adms Chung for MoBagel.

ITRI unveiled in-house-developed ITRI voice assistant and CityEyes at the forum. ITRI voice assistant converts voice into language and then makes semantic analysis to understand speakers' intention and carry out the speakers' commands. CityEyes is a cloud computing-based video analysis platform to recognize car license plates, track cars' running routes and maintain readiness of outdoor security monitoring systems. CityEyes is specifically for use by police agencies.

Keynote speakers Fujii Akihito, Chiueh Tzi-cker (first and second from left respectively) and Peter Chou (first from right) at ITRI ICT TechDay

ITRI ICT TechDay keynote speakers: Fujii Akihito, Chiueh Tzi-cker (first and second
from left respectively) and Peter Chou (right).
Photo: ITRI

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: ITRI

Realtime news

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    IT + CE | 1h 58min ago

  • Winbond to spend NT$6.28 billion on equipment

    Bits + chips | 2h 3min ago

  • Catcher starts operation at new plant

    IT + CE | 3h 34min ago

  • Samsung chip biz drives overall profit growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 49min ago

  • Driverless electric bus EZ10 to be on trial in Taipei City

    IT + CE | 3h 57min ago

  • Graphics card shortages ease as cryptocurrency mining fad subsides

    IT + CE | 4h 42min ago

  • Smartphone shipments in China fall in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Mobile + telecom | 4h 52min ago

  • PAT to cooperate with IBM Taiwan for new cloud system

    Before Going to Press | 3h 8min ago

  • China market: HTC to roll out standalone VR headset

    Before Going to Press | 3h 30min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic optimistic about 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 30min ago

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 31min ago

  • eMemory announces validation of on-chip security IP on UMC advanced nodes

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Demand for high-speed transmissions surges

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link